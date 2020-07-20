2 Albertans face stunting charges after vehicles caught travelling at 232 km/hr in N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

On Sunday, RCMP clocked two vehicles travelling at a whopping 232 km/hr in a 110 km/hr zone on a highway near Monastery, N.S.

Police said an officer on Hwy. 104 measured the vehicles’ speeds on RADAR after an off-duty officer reported two vehicles travelling at extremely high speed.

A 48-year old man from Wetaskiwin, AB, and a 43-year-old man from Fort McMurray, AB, were ticketed $2,422.50 each for stunting and the vehicles were seized.

The pair were also issued a seven-day driving suspension, according to police.

“Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well,” said a press release.

