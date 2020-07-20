Fort Walsh National Historic Site in Maple Creek, Sask. to welcome back visitors

Send this page to someone via email

Fort Walsh National Historic Site in Maple Creek, Sask., will welcome back visitors on July 21, Parks Canada has announced.

Visitor services will be limited but will include the reopening of the visitor centre and washrooms, historic buildings inside Fort Walsh, interpretive programs, walking trails and green spaces along with vending machines.

Services that remain closed include the Superintendent’s Residence, Métis Cabins, gift shop, theatre and museum.

Shuttle service and food service will be not offered.

Parks Canada said there will be measures in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors.

“Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19,” it said in a release issued Monday.

“Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.”

Visitors are reminded to check the Fort Walsh National Historic Site website prior to arriving for the latest update on what is open and closed.

For further information regarding national parks in Saskatchewan or in Canada visit the Parks Canada website.

