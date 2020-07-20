Menu

Canada

Fort Walsh National Historic Site in Maple Creek, Sask. to welcome back visitors

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 12:12 pm
Tourists visit a replica of Fort Walsh, Sask., on August 21, 2015. The original fort was built by the NWMP in 1875 and only two kilometres from the site of the Cypress Hills Massacre, where more than 20 First Nations people were murdered on June 1, 1873.
Maple Creek's Fort Walsh National Historic Site is set to open its door to the public on Tuesday. Bill Graveland / The Canadian Press

Fort Walsh National Historic Site in Maple Creek, Sask., will welcome back visitors on July 21, Parks Canada has announced.

Read more: National parks set to reopen June 1: What you need to know in Saskatchewan

Visitor services will be limited but will include the reopening of the visitor centre and washrooms, historic buildings inside Fort Walsh, interpretive programs, walking trails and green spaces along with vending machines.

Services that remain closed include the Superintendent’s Residence, Métis Cabins, gift shop, theatre and museum.

Shuttle service and food service will be not offered.

Parks Canada said there will be measures in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors.

Read more: Saskatchewan summer events await official decision on COVID-19 crowd restrictions

“Parks Canada is following the advice of public health experts and continues to make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19,” it said in a release issued Monday.

“Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.”

Visitors are reminded to check the Fort Walsh National Historic Site website prior to arriving for the latest update on what is open and closed.

For further information regarding national parks in Saskatchewan or in Canada visit the Parks Canada website.

Prince Albert National Park officially open to campers
Prince Albert National Park officially open to campers
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanParks CanadaGovernment of CanadaNational ParksMaple CreekFort WalshFort Walsh National Site
