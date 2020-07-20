Menu

Canada

Canadian business leaders to tackle systemic racism with BlackNorth Initiative

By Staff The Canadian Press
#BlackNorth initiative launched to end systemic racism on Toronto’s Bay Street, corporate Canada
WATCH: #BlackNorth initiative launched to end systemic racism on Toronto’s Bay Street, corporate Canada

Leaders of several prominent Canadian companies will be gathering virtually this afternoon to provide more details of their BlackNorth Initiative against systemic racism.

A newly formed group of Canadian business leaders says it will develop concrete action plans to remove barriers that prevent the advancement of Black employees within their companies.

Read more: West Vancouver councillor outs ‘shocking’ racism in B.C. real estate — but it’s not the only example

The BlackNorth initiative also says it will create conditions over the next few years to support the success of members of the Black community.

Among other things, the group is setting several specific goals, such as having at least 3.5 per cent of executive and board roles in Canada held by Black leaders by 2025.

BLSA Canada talks anti-black racism and increasing diversity on the bench
BLSA Canada talks anti-black racism and increasing diversity on the bench

The push to deal with systemic racism has gained strength in recent months in the wake of demonstrations held across Canada and the United States.

The initiative is supported by the newly formed Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism and the Canadian Association of Urban Financial Professionals.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
