Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis to cut jobs in Europe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Aurora Cannabis downsizing part of ‘right-sizing’ industry: analyst
WATCH: Aurora Cannabis downsizing part of ‘right-sizing’ industry, says analyst

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is reorganizing its European operations and cutting some jobs.

The Edmonton-based cannabis company says in an email to The Canadian Press that the layoffs will amount to a one-quarter workforce reduction in select countries and in a regional office.

Spokeswoman Laura Gallant refuses to specify exactly how many workers or which specific offices are impacted, but says the decision is part of Aurora’s restructuring it announced in February.

Read more: Aurora Cannabis co-founder retires from board of directors

The restructuring aims to help Aurora better align its international operations with current market conditions and has already caused more than 1,000 employees to be laid off and more than five Aurora sites to be closed.

Trending Stories

The company says it will also fully acquire its Aurora Nordic Cannabis A/S facility in Odense, Denmark, which it will use to ramp up operations over the next 12 months and meet demand in the European medical cannabis market.

Story continues below advertisement
Aurora Cannabis laying off workers, CEO to step down
Aurora Cannabis laying off workers, CEO to step down

Mads Ulrik Peterson, who is currently CEO of Aurora Nordic, has been appointed president of the European organization effective immediately and will oversee a new growth strategy.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
MarijuanaCannabisAuroraAurora CannabisCannabis CanadaCannabis marketaurora cannabis layoffsaurora layoffsaurora cannabis denmarkaurora cannabis restructuringaurora restructuring
Flyers
More weekly flyers