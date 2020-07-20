Weekly survey: What’s your single best summer driving song?

Send this page to someone via email

A survey came out of the UK last week purporting to list the world’s favourite summer driving songs. You can read the whole story here, but cutting to the chase, the number one track was “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd?

Really? Challenge accepted.

What single song best encapsulates your summertime driving experience? It could be a roadtrip with the windows down and the stereo up loud. Or you could be just cruising around town. What single song most floats your boat this time of year?

Lemme know in the comments section below.

