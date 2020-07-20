Kanye West presidential ‘campaign’ has people worried about his mental health

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains sensitive content and explicit language. Please read at your own discretion.

Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday and said the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.”

West’s comments while speaking at a campaign rally in Charleston, S.C., drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd and he also broke down in tears when talking about abortion.

“I almost killed my daughter,” he said to the crowd, saying he and wife Kim Kardashian had considered terminating a pregnancy.

Read more: Kanye West now qualified to be on Oklahoma presidential ballot

Story continues below advertisement

“Forty-three years ago who do you think protected a child? My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me,” West told the crowd as he started to cry. “My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy.

“In the Bible it says, ‘Thou shall not kill.’ I remember my girlfriend called me screaming and crying … she said, ‘I’m pregnant’ … She said she was pregnant and for one month, and two months, and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand.”

West said that he was in the Paris “apartment where my wife was actually robbed” when “the screen went black and white and God said, ‘If you f— with my vision, I’m gonna f— with yours. And I called my wife, and she said, ‘We’re gonna have this baby.’ I said, ‘We’re gonna have this child.'”

1:07 Kim Kardashian robbed of millions in jewelry at gunpoint in Paris Kim Kardashian robbed of millions in jewelry at gunpoint in Paris

“Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech,” West said, “she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to.”

Story continues below advertisement

“She stood up and she protected that child,” West added about his wife.

West also suggested that there should be “no more Plan B,” the emergency contraceptive pill.

He said women should be given $50,000 per year to help take care of children and added, “It takes a village, no matter how much money you have. Society has been set up for single mothers to never have a village.”

“You have never met someone who said, ‘I had this child and it was the worst thing,'” he added.

West said he doesn’t want to make abortion illegal but wants to present an “option” to women.

“The option of maximum increase should be available,” West explained. “Maximum increase would be everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars, or something.”

West’s criticism of Tubman came when he discussed splitting “the Black vote.”

“The most racist thing that’s ever been said out loud is the idea that if Kanye West runs for president, that I’m gonna split the Black votes,” he said. “I’m not trying to quiet your voices, actually, I just haven’t had the time to word it in the most elegant way possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

West said “Harriet Tubman actually never freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

“The National Basketball Association is not owned by any Blacks. Universal Music is not owned by any Blacks.”

Tubman is one of the most respected figures of 19th century America. An African American who escaped slavery, she helped enslaved Black men and women travel north to freedom and fought for the Union during the Civil War. She later became a supporter of women’s suffrage.

1:11 Kanye West withdraws support for Trump after announcing presidential run Kanye West withdraws support for Trump after announcing presidential run

“You don’t see the real power. You don’t know who’s putting the internet in your school just to track you,” West said. “You don’t know who’s targeting you. You don’t know who’s the head of the boards. I am not on the board at Adidas. I am not on the board at Gap. And that has to change today, or I walk away.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are all equal in God’s eyes. Sometimes people are controlled by demons, controlled by the environment we are in, but we are all God’s people. There are no bad people.”

During his rally, West also said he doesn’t “give a f— if I win the presidency or not.”

“God has a plan for us as his people to be finally free,” he said.

“Politics, America, Trump, Biden nor Kanye West can free us.”

Wearing a protective vest and with “2020” shaved into his hair, the entertainer appeared on a livestream of the event. Several hundred people gathered in a venue, where gospel music played before West’s appearance.

The event was reportedly for registered guests only, although a campaign website had no registration or RSVP information.

His speech has led to some concerns for West, who has spoken out about battling mental illness in the past. Some social media users were concerned for the rapper.

Kanye said this and I left immediately. I went for a laugh and I got one. But when it got disrespectful for me it was over. pic.twitter.com/nNqjUp03mu — Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

It is clear that Kanye needs some serious help & his breakdown is disturbing. However, the anti-abortion views he espouses through his tears are also very disturbing. His views are problematic and dangerous. We can want him to get help & not be anti-women.pic.twitter.com/BNFVsov1IE — BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) July 19, 2020

This Kanye event is certainly … something pic.twitter.com/DRlNC6IO6L — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

This is upsetting. He isn’t well. He hasn’t been for some time. I just hope his inner circle has the courage to put his mental health above their own self-interests before it’s too late. https://t.co/rpPoqK9bFw — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) July 20, 2020

Somebody needs to stop Kanye before he hurts himself. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

What is most fascinating of Kanye's endless drivel is that it strips the veneer of infallibility that celebrity perpetuates. A remarkably gifted artist and at the same time, an exceptional imbecile. That so many can forgive his amplified ignorance speaks to his level of talent. — Tom Segura AKA Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) July 20, 2020

Kanye on stage crying about abortion while wearing a bulletproof vest and 2020 faded onto his head really sums up this year pic.twitter.com/3QOKUNQaBT — dadvil pm (@dadvilpm) July 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

who is allowing kanye west to speak publicly while experiencing extreme mental breakdowns? why are we making jokes about a man with severe mental health issues instead of asking why the world is being allowed to watch them take place? — isabelle (@infallibelle) July 20, 2020

I really need us to listen to disability justice folks and how they frame the conversation of Kanye West, anti-Blackness, misogynoir, and mental health. So many of us are stigmatizing people with mental health needs, especially those who don’t have access to resources & wealth. — Preston Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) July 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Kanye West needs medical help… If anyone out there needs help👉🏽 The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)1-800-950-6264, info@nami.org. NAMI operates an emergency mental health hotline Monday–Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/rBZzrxQeiA #mentalhealth — san (@sanosbo1) July 20, 2020

THIS MUST BE SAID. Mental health issues don't make you more sexist & misogynistic. Mental health issues don't make you turn into a right-wing slavery denier. Mental health issues don't make someone run for president and defend white supremacy. Kanye West is who he is. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) July 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Kanye West isn’t running for US President, he’s having a very public mental health breakdown. The media has a responsibility to not encourage this episode for the sake of clicks. — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) July 20, 2020

I was having the best Sunday at home. Taking some time away from my laptop and just chilling with my kids. And, then, Kanye! Kim Kardashian does not control Kanye West. He is a grown man. And he has made a choice to not take mental health medication. Instead… pic.twitter.com/pr84GH6yqv — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

@kanyewest your mom and Harriet Tubman are rolling in their graves right now. If you're having an episode avoid making speeches you're gonna later apologize for. Kanye brother I hope your mental health improves. This ain't it. pic.twitter.com/aq2jTlud9c — 🙅🏾‍♂️YoungGiftedBourgeoisNBlack✊🏾 (@UndecidedBrain) July 19, 2020

People with mental health issues don’t always say the correct things all the time. It doesn’t mean they’re racist or misogynistic. Judging them on these standards of speech when they need help is cruel. We should really just encourage Kanye West to get some help with compassion. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Dear @KimKardashian: Your husband Kanye’s episode in South Carolina is beyond disturbing! His outburst about almost killing you all’s daughter has alarmed even those usually cynical about his mental health. Please get him HELP asap! Respectfully submitted, EVERYONE!#KanyeWest — Jawn Murray (@JawnMurray) July 20, 2020

Yo Internet,

This man is having a manic episode and needs a therapist. He needs family & friends support. He needs fans to stop screaming “We love you Kanye” and show their love by getting him mental health support. #KanyeWest is not well. Don’t feed this dangerous fire. https://t.co/XnqeH5H7I4 — Jeff Leach #BLM (@jeffleach) July 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

After clips of West’s rally went viral, TMZ reported that “those around him believe Kanye is in desperate need of professional help and is in the middle of a serious bipolar episode, but he won’t listen to them.”

West was previously hospitalized almost four years ago in November 2016, after police responded to a report of an altercation between West and another person at the home of his personal trainer.

The Life of Pablo rapper was reportedly experiencing “temporary psychosis” caused by dehydration and sleep deprivation. He checked out of the UCLA Medical Center after his nine-day stay under the care of his wife, Kardashian, and physician, Dr. Michael Farzam.

West was embroiled in controversy in the days leading up to his hospitalization. He went on a 15-minute rant in 2016 at his concert in Sacramento, Calif. about Beyoncé, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, DJ Khaled, Mark Zuckerberg, Taylor Swift and Lebron James.

0:59 Kanye West cuts concert short after going on rant about Hillary Clinton, Beyonce and Jay-Z Kanye West cuts concert short after going on rant about Hillary Clinton, Beyonce and Jay-Z

In 2018, debuted his album Ye, and the album art read, “I hate being Bi-Polar its awesome.”

Story continues below advertisement

The cover art of Kanye West’s album, ‘Ye.’. Tidal

West missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it was unclear if he was willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.

West needed to collect 10,000 signatures by noon Monday to appear on the South Carolina ballot, according to state law. The entertainer tweeted out a list of locations around the Charleston area where petitions could be signed.

—

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

— With files from The Associated Press

Story continues below advertisement