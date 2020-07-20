Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead after crash on Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 20, 2020 9:05 am
Hamilton police are investigating a fatal crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway on Monday, June 20, 2020.
Hamilton police are investigating a fatal crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway on Monday, June 20, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News

One person is dead after an early morning crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, according to Hamilton police.

The roadway is closed between Upper James and Garth streets in both directions for an investigation.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Upper Wentworth Street, while westbound traffic is exiting onto Garth Street.

Read more: Man dead after ‘street disturbance’ in Hamilton — police

Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Monday.

Trending Stories

The road is expected to be closed for most of the morning commute, police say.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceLincLincoln Alexander Parkwaygarth streetupper wentworth streetupper jamesHamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unitcollision on the linccollision on the lincoln alexander parkway
Flyers
More weekly flyers