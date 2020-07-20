1 dead after crash on Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton

One person is dead after an early morning crash on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, according to Hamilton police.
The roadway is closed between Upper James and Garth streets in both directions for an investigation.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Upper Wentworth Street, while westbound traffic is exiting onto Garth Street.
Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. Monday.
The road is expected to be closed for most of the morning commute, police say.
