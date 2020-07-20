2 teens shot outside Côte-des-Neiges apartment building, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two teenagers were shot outside an apartment building in Montreal’s west end early Monday morning, police say.

Spokesperson Const. Caroline Chevrefils, who described the incident to media as “an ongoing event” as late as 5 a.m., said police were first alerted to the incident at 1:45 a.m. after “several 911 calls were made” reporting gunshots on Dornal Avenue near Snowdon Metro station in Côte-des-Neiges.

After officers arrived on the scene, Chevrefils said, it took them until 3 a.m. — over an hour after the 911 calls reporting the incident were placed — to locate the two victims near Dornal Avenue’s intersection with Lemieux Street. Both of the teenage boys have since been taken to hospital.

According to Chevrefils, the younger of the two victims, a 16-year-old, suffered injuries to his upper body and has been co-operating with investigators. That’s something the other victim, a 17-year-old who sustained injuries to his lower body, is reportedly not doing.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither boy’s injuries are life-threatening, and Chevrefils said both are “known to police.”

Investigators’ working theory is that the two were sitting outside an apartment building located on Dornal and Westbury avenues when they were shot at by someone. That person then ran away.

The crime scene has been protected for investigators, who will meet with both victims later Monday to try and understand what happened. No arrests have been made.