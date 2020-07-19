Menu

Canada

Man dead after industrial accident in Toronto’s east end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 19, 2020 11:58 am
The scene of a fatal industrial accident in Toronto's east end on Sunday.
The scene of a fatal industrial accident in Toronto's east end on Sunday. Gord Edick / Global News

Officials say a man is dead after an industrial accident in Toronto’s east end Sunday morning.

Toronto Fire Services said they were called to the area of Jones and Boultbee avenues just before 8:20 a.m.

Officials said a worker was doing excavation work at a home under construction when a trench caved in.

“We arrived on scene and there was a worker trapped,” acting platoon chief William Bygrave said.

“The ditch was about two metres in depth. He was completely below. The dirt came up [to] almost head level.”

Police later confirmed the man died of his injuries.

Bygrave said it’s believed the victim was working alone. A person walking by spotted him in trouble and called emergency crews.

Bygrave said roads in the area were expected to be closed for several hours.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

