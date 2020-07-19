10 injured — 1 seriously — following 3-vehicle collision east of Lindsay: police

Ten people were injured — one seriously — following a three-vehicle collision east of Lindsay on Saturday night.
In a release issued Sunday morning, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service said around 10 p.m., a vehicle travelling south on Heights Road near the community of Reaboro collided with a northbound vehicle. Police say a third southbound vehicle struck the other two vehicles.
On Sunday morning, police said Heights Road was closed as the OPP assist the municipal police with the cause of the investigation.
Police say nine occupants in the vehicles involved in the collision were taken to area hospitals and were treated for their injuries and have since been released.
The other occupant suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area hospital, police said.
—More to come
