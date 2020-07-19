10 injured — 1 seriously — following 3-vehicle collision east of Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ten people were injured — one seriously — following a three-vehicle collision east of Lindsay on Saturday night.

In a release issued Sunday morning, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service said around 10 p.m., a vehicle travelling south on Heights Road near the community of Reaboro collided with a northbound vehicle. Police say a third southbound vehicle struck the other two vehicles.

Read more: 2 airlifted with serious injuries following collision south of Peterborough

On Sunday morning, police said Heights Road was closed as the OPP assist the municipal police with the cause of the investigation.

TRAFFIC: Heights Road remains closed between Crosswind Rd and Mount Horeb Rd following a serious 3 vehicle collision overnight #cklnews pic.twitter.com/OZyqowfpNx — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police say nine occupants in the vehicles involved in the collision were taken to area hospitals and were treated for their injuries and have since been released.

The other occupant suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area hospital, police said.

—More to come