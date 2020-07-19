Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Armed Forces issues new orders to crackdown on ‘hateful conduct’

By Lee Berthiaume The Canadian Press
Posted July 19, 2020 7:01 am
A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier's shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. The Canadian Armed Forces has issued new orders to military personnel as senior commanders seek to address allegations of having been soft on hate in the ranks.
A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier's shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2014. The Canadian Armed Forces has issued new orders to military personnel as senior commanders seek to address allegations of having been soft on hate in the ranks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

The Canadian Armed Forces has issued new orders to military personnel as senior commanders seek to address allegations of having been soft on hate in the ranks.

The orders aim to take a harder line on “hateful conduct” following a rash of high-profile incidents involving military members being publicly linked to hateful actions or groups.

Read more: Canadian troops forced to hitch ride with British military to and from Latvia 

They also come as the military is actively working to recruit more women, visible minorities and Indigenous people to ensure it reflects Canadian society and is able to better operate in diverse theatres.

The new orders aim to leave no doubt about what constitutes “hateful conduct” by banning anything — words, images or symbols — that encourages, justifies or promotes violence or hatred against individuals or groups.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
CAF member hit with 22 charges after Rideau Hall security breach
CAF member hit with 22 charges after Rideau Hall security breach

Troops are required to report any and all incidents while military commanders are expected to take action when incidents are brought to their attention.

Canadian Anti-Hate Network chair Bernie Farber welcomes the new orders but says only time will tell whether the military follows through in truly cracking down on hate in the ranks.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Canadian Armed ForcesCanadian MilitaryCAFArmed forcesCanada MilitaryCanadian Anti-Hate NetworkBernie FarberCAF anti hateCAF HateCAF Hateful Conduct
Flyers
More weekly flyers