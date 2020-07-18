Menu

Canada

Girl, 8, dies after car crash, driver faces impaired driving charges: Middlesex OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 18, 2020 2:53 pm
A 33-year-old driver from Strathroy is facing two charges -- operation while impaired and operation causing death.
A 33-year-old driver from Strathroy is facing two charges -- operation while impaired and operation causing death. Global News

Middlesex OPP say an 8-year-old child has passed away due to her injuries following a two-vehicle collision.

Police say it happened Friday evening just before 10 p.m. Emergency crews attended to a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Egremont Drive and Hickory Drive in the Municipality of Adelaide Metcalfe, which is west of London, Ont.

Officials say four people from one vehicle were taken to hospital. Three had sustained minor injuries while an 8-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.

The youth has since died as a result of her injuries, police say.

Her name is not being released at this time.

During the investigation, police say they learned that one of the drivers had been impaired. A 33-year-old driver from Strathroy is facing two charges — operation while impaired and operation causing death.

The accused has been released from police custody and is set to appear in London court on Sept. 10.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

