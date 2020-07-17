Menu

Crime

3 Ontario residents arrested in alleged downtown assault, say Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 8:37 pm
Kelowna RCMP say three suspects from Ontario were arrested after an employee was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday night in a parking lot.
Kelowna RCMP say three suspects from Ontario were arrested after an employee was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday night in a parking lot.

A downtown employee was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday night, say Kelowna RCMP, with officers later arresting three people from Ontario.

The incident, according to police, involved the employee asking a group of people to leave a parking lot at approximately 11:45 p.m.

From there, say police, the incident turned violent, with a man in the group allegedly striking the employee, a 28-year-old woman, several times.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C., man facing charges after two cars stolen

It’s also alleged that several personal items were taken from the woman, with the group then fleeing in a black SUV.

Kelowna RCMP say they immediately launched an investigation, with three suspects being arrested a short time later.

The three suspects were described as being all from Ontario: A 35-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman.

Police said all three were released from custody, and that the incident will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for potential charges.

Further, police added that the stolen items were recovered, and that the victim received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

