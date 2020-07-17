7 people facing charges after police bust commercial sex trade organization: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say seven people are facing charges in relation to a commercial sex trade organization that was busted by police on Tuesday.

Officials say the sex trade organization rotated victims around apartments in Ottawa, Kingston, Belleville, Kitchener, London, Oshawa, Peterborough, Sarnia and Sudbury.

They say it provided sexual services to clients responding to online advertisements.

During search warrants, police restrained four properties and four vehicles.

Officials say seven people have been charged with 32 criminal offences. The seven individuals are a 51-year-old, a 57-year-old and a 25-year-old, all from Markham, Ont., a 63-year-old from East Gwillimbury, Ont., a 58-year-old and a 62-year-old from Georgina, Ont., and a 42-year-old from Scarborough, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: East region OPP officer facing several sexual assault charges

Police say the victims have all been provided with support by victim services agencies.

Anyone with further information is asked to call OPP at t 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, information and resources can be found on the Government of Ontario website.