An investigation is underway after human remains were found on Burnaby Mountain.

The discovered was reported in the 8300-block of Forest Grove Drive.

The BC Coroners Service said it is investigating who died, and how, where, when and by what means.

Global News has requested comment from the Burnaby RCMP.

More to come…

