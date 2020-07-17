Stoney Creek, Ont., man wins two $50K prizes with same lottery numbers

Send this page to someone via email

A retiree from the Hamilton-area has won two $50,000 lottery prizes after purchasing two tickets with the exact same numbers.

Former retail manager Bennie Gardiner, 71, from Stoney Creek, says he intentionally purchased two separate OLG Daily Keno tickets with the same numbers. Those numbers came up in the May 26 evening draw and resulted in two $50,000 prizes.

Gardiner’s total winnings, in the end, were $100,002 after picking up a couple bucks from another ticket.

“I usually play my regular numbers,” said Gardiner. “I was feeling vigorous that day so I bought two tickets with the same numbers for the same draw. It paid off big time!”

The father of two and grandfather of two plans to put some of his winning towards his mortgage and put some aside for a trip in the future.

