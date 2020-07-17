Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Stoney Creek, Ont., man wins two $50K prizes with same lottery numbers

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 3:41 pm
73-year-old retired retail manager, Bernie Gardiner played Keno twice in the same week and won twice, taking home over $100,000.
73-year-old retired retail manager, Bernie Gardiner played Keno twice in the same week and won twice, taking home over $100,000. OLG

A retiree from the Hamilton-area has won two $50,000 lottery prizes after purchasing two tickets with the exact same numbers.

Former retail manager Bennie Gardiner, 71, from Stoney Creek, says he intentionally purchased two separate OLG Daily Keno tickets with the same numbers. Those numbers came up in the May 26 evening draw and resulted in two $50,000 prizes.

Gardiner’s total winnings, in the end, were $100,002 after picking up a couple bucks from another ticket.

Read more: Retired Hamilton nurse, Second World War survivor asks for cards to mark 105th birthday

“I usually play my regular numbers,” said Gardiner. “I was feeling vigorous that day so I bought two tickets with the same numbers for the same draw. It paid off big time!”

Trending Stories

The father of two and grandfather of two plans to put some of his winning towards his mortgage and put some aside for a trip in the future.

Story continues below advertisement
Guelph auto workers say they quit after winning $60M LottoMax ticket
Guelph auto workers say they quit after winning $60M LottoMax ticket
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonOlgLottery WinnerOntario LotteryHamilton lottery winbernie gardinerdaily kenodaily keno winner in stoney creekolg daily kenostoney creek lottery winnerhamilton lottery winner
Flyers
More weekly flyers