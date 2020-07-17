Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Foreign vessel that arrived in Labrador had trouble at sea: mayor

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Canadian Border Services Agency is investigating why a Norwegian boat had docked unannounced, in Inuit community Makkovik in Labrador.
Canadian Border Services Agency is investigating why a Norwegian boat had docked unannounced, in Inuit community Makkovik in Labrador. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The mayor of an Inuit village in Labrador says a boat flying a Norwegian flag that arrived unannounced in the community this week is still there.

Barry Andersen, the AngajukKak or mayor of Makkovik, said today the RCMP told him the sailors had docked in the coastal community of about 380 people because their vessel was taking on water.

Read more: Newfoundland and Labrador confirms 1st new coronavirus case since May 

The RCMP has said the two sailors on board were detained under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and taken to Happy Valley-Goose Bay after the vessel was reported Tuesday.

Police confirmed Wednesday the boat had originated from Norway.

Andersen says foreign boats often dock in Makkovik but their arrival caused concern this year as local governments are fighting to keep COVID-19 out of Inuit communities.

Story continues below advertisement
Atlantic Canadian provinces lift restrictions, begin travel bubble
Atlantic Canadian provinces lift restrictions, begin travel bubble

The Canada Border Services Agency has taken over the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19RCMPPandemicNewfoundland and LabradorTravel BanInuitLabradorcanada borderNLMakkovikNorway shipShip docked
Flyers
More weekly flyers