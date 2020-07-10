Newfoundland and Labrador confirms 1st new coronavirus case since May 

Send this page to someone via email

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Newfoundland and Labrador has confirmed a new case of COVID-19, the first reported in more than a month.

The Department of Health says the man in his 50s lives in the Eastern Health region and had recently returned from the United States.

The department says the man self-isolated when he returned to the province and he did not travel through other Atlantic provinces.

It’s the first case of COVID-19 confirmed in the province since May 28, bringing the provincial total to 262.

Three people have died from the illness in Newfoundland and Labrador, and 258 people have recovered.

The province has slowly lifted restrictions on businesses and gatherings over the last month and opened its borders to travellers from Atlantic Canada last week.