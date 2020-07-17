Menu

World

Queen knights 100-year-old vet Tom Moore, who famously raised millions for COVID-19 relief

By Danica Kirka The Associated Press
WATCH: Captain Tom Moore knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

In the end, Sir Tom didn’t need to rise.

On a day infused with emotion, Queen Elizabeth II tapped the blade of a sword once owned by her father on the slender shoulders of 100-year-old Tom Moore, making a hero of a nation a knight of the realm Friday.

Read more: 99-year-old British WWII vet walks laps to raise astounding $33M for coronavirus relief

Moore captivated the British public by walking 100 laps of his garden in England and raising some 33 million pounds ($40 million) for the National Health Service in April.

The queen knighted him with the traditional sword tap, but the World War II veteran was not required to take a knee before the monarch.

99-year-old British WWII vet raises millions for health workers
99-year-old British WWII vet raises millions for health workers

Instead, Moore steadied himself against his now-famous walker and wheeled himself across the grass to stand in front of Elizabeth.

The ceremony was staged outside of Windsor Castle west of London, where the 94-year old queen has been sheltering during the COVID-19 pandemic alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

“Thank you for all the well wishes, as ever, overwhelmed by your support. #todaywillbeagoodday” Moore tweeted before the ceremony.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
