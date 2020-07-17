B.C. Premier John Horgan says he regrets calling illicit drug use ‘choices’

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he regrets his choice of words when describing illicit drug use as “choices” people make.

“I regret that I mischaracterized the challenges of addictions. I know addictions come from a place of despair and trauma,” Horgan said Friday.

“That is not my point of view. I mischaracterized the position.”

In June, B.C. recorded a record-breaking 175 deaths due to illicit drug overdoses. The number of overdose deaths has risen amid the COVID-19 pandemic as users are more likely to use alone and the drug supply has become more toxic to restrictions at international borders.

On Thursday, Horgan was asked about the province’s response to two ongoing public health emergencies: the overdose crisis and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I just think these are two separate things. We have an insidious virus that affects anyone at any time and we have an opioid crisis that involves people using drugs,” Horgan responded.

“Those are choices, initially, and then they become dependencies. Once people make those choices they no longer are in a position to stop making those choices without medical intervention, so I think they’re two completely different things.”

Advocacy groups were quick to point out Horgan’s use of the word “choices,” noting there are situations where individuals are prescribed painkillers and become addicted.

One British Columbian started an online petition asking Horgan to apologize.

Petition creator Brianna Amira said Horgan’s comments were regressive and lacked “basic empathy.”

“As such, he owes all British Columbians an apology – especially those who do or have suffered from drug addiction, and those who have lost loved ones to drug abuse,” she writes.

“There are many risk factors that are associated with drug use, including a previous history and/or family history of substance abuse, unemployment/financial hardships, thrill-seeking behaviour, mental illness such as depression or anxiety, and stress (which is something that has certainly been exacerbated for many individuals by the COVID-19 crisis.) What’s NOT on the list of risk factors, however, is ‘choosing to become a drug addict.'”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who has advocated for decriminalization, said she hadn’t heard Horgan’s comment, but said, “I have never had a conversation with the premier where he has been anything but respectful of people who use drugs.”

Last week, Horgan voiced support for a report by Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police calling for the decriminalization of simple possession of illicit drugs.

