2 airlifted with serious injuries following collision south of Peterborough

Three people were injured — two seriously — following a T-bone collision south of Peterborough on Friday morning.

The collision around 10:55 a.m. occurred between a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a pickup truck at the intersection of Keene Road and Base Line Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township near the Pinecrest Golf Club. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Firefighters had to free two individuals from the wreckage in the pickup. The driver of the CMV was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Peterborough County OPP.

An Ornge air ambulance transported two people from the crash — one from the scene and another from Peterborough Regional Health Centre — to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say in its early investigation, the CMV was travelling southbound on Keene Road when it collided with the eastbound pickup truck travelling on Base Line Road.

Keene Road is closed between Redmond Road and County Road 2 and should be for several hours.

.@Ornge is transporting two paitents involved in this crash. One here on scene and another from @PRHC1. The two being airlifted were in the same truck. The driver of the other truck was also taken to hospital #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/Yr7fHUDc1O — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 17, 2020

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More to come.