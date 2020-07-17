Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

2 airlifted with serious injuries following collision south of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 12:47 pm
Two people were airlifted by an Ornge following a collision between two pickup trucks on Keene Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Friday morning.
Two people were airlifted by an Ornge following a collision between two pickup trucks on Keene Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Friday morning. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

Three people were injured — two seriously — following a T-bone collision south of Peterborough on Friday morning.

The collision around 10:55 a.m. occurred between a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and a pickup truck at the intersection of Keene Road and Base Line Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township near the Pinecrest Golf Club. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Read more: 1 injured as car strikes hydro pole in Peterborough’s north end

Firefighters had to free two individuals from the wreckage in the pickup. The driver of the CMV was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Peterborough County OPP.

An Ornge air ambulance transported two people from the crash — one from the scene and another from Peterborough Regional Health Centre — to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say in its early investigation, the CMV was travelling southbound on Keene Road when it collided with the eastbound pickup truck travelling on Base Line Road.

Keene Road is closed between Redmond Road and County Road 2 and should be for several hours.

 

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

More to come.

