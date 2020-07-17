Logic announces retirement, final album ‘No Pressure’

Send this page to someone via email

After a 10-year spanning career dominating the music industry, American rapper Logic has officially announced his retirement, at the age of 30.

The much-beloved musician (born Robert Hall), however, proved to fans that he would be making music Till the End after revealing that his retirement would coincide with the release of his sixth and final studio album, No Pressure, later this month.

“Officially announcing my retirement with the release of No Pressure,” the Keanu Reeves hit-maker wrote in a tweet on Thursday (July 16). “It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father.”

In a freestyle music video titled No Pressure, Logic broke the unexpected news that he was expecting his first child last August — a year after getting a divorce from his first wife.

“Surprise! It’s a little baby boy, f–k TMZ, they can’t get the scoop on that s–t,” the two-time Grammy Award nominee raps at the end of the three-minute track.

Though it’s unclear when exactly Logic’s son was born, his name is Bobby and he is the shared child of Logic and his current wife, Brittney Noell, according to Complex.

“This new perspective of life has been amazing,” Logic wrote in an update to fans last year, in the midst of a hiatus. “Mainly spending time with family and little Bobby and just cooking up,” he added.

In his most recent post, Logic revealed that No Pressure was being executive produced by longtime collaborator No I.D.

The critically acclaimed producer actually got the Sucker for Pain rapper signed to Def Jam Records — his longtime record label — back in 2013.

As of this writing, the tracklist for No Pressure has not yet been revealed. It’s also unclear if the No Pressure freestyle track will be included on the record. The artwork, however, was created by Brooklyn-based artist Sam Spratt, as confirmed by Logic.

Officially announcing my retirement with the release of “No Pressure” executive produced by No I.D. July 24th… It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father. Art by @SamSpratt pic.twitter.com/stgSU6dMBt — Bobby No Pressure (@Logic301) July 16, 2020

No Pressure, the album, is currently scheduled for a worldwide release next Friday (July 24).

