Canada

Cineplex layoffs impact more than 130 staff in Canada, U.S. amid coronavirus pandemic

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 9:42 am
Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto on Monday Dec. 16, 2019.
Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto on Monday Dec. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Cineplex says workforce changes due to the coronavirus pandemic have impacted more than 130 staff members across Canada the U.S.

Cineplex spokesperson Sarah Van Lange said COVID-19 and the termination of the Cineworld transaction have had a significant impact on the company and as a result, it has “had to make the difficult decision to scale back our resources and reduce the size of our full-time workforce.”

The staff affected at Canada’s largest movie theatre chain includes senior executive retirements and departures over the coming months.

“While we are confident our business will recover, in the short and medium-term we are focusing on a smaller number of projects and priorities supported by a sustainable financial model,” Van Lange said in a statement.

Read more: Cineplex won’t open movie theatres Friday as Ontario regions move into Stage 3

The workforce changes will not result in the closure of any theatres or entertainment venues in Canada, Van Lange added.

As most of Ontario moves into Stage 3 of reopening, which includes indoor movie theatres, Cineplex said it is not in a position to open its doors in the province.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Movies Layoffs CINEPLEX Movie Theatres
