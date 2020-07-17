Menu

Canada

Quebec road safety blitz begins as police expect more construction holiday traffic due to COVID-19

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 8:57 am
The SQ says 15 people died in collisions during the 2019 construction holiday season.
The SQ says 15 people died in collisions during the 2019 construction holiday season. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police will be out in full force on highways, roads and bodies of water starting Friday as construction holiday begins.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says more people will be staying in the province for the annual two-week vacation period due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, police say more traffic and cars on the road are expected as Quebecers stay home during their summer vacation and access to the U.S. border is limited. At least one-third of the population is expected to be off at this time, according to the SQ.

Quebec premier says bars could close following recent increase in COVID-19 cases

“The construction vacation period is the time of year with the highest number of fatal and injured crashes,” police said in a statement.

“During last year’s holiday, 15 people lost their lives in collisions in the area served by the Sûreté du Québec.”

Aside from roads, police presence will also be boosted on trails and bodies of water such as lakes and rivers until Aug. 2.

Police are urging people to wear helmets when they use all-terrain vehicles and recommend using a life-jacket when on a boat.

