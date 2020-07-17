BEI investigating after man hit by car during Brossard police intervention

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s office of independent police investigations (BEI) has taken over after a pedestrian was hit by a car during a police intervention late Thursday night in the south shore suburb of Brossard.

According to a statement in French on the BEI’s website, Longueuil police (SPAL) officers responded to a 911 call at 11:43 p.m. concerning a naked man who was on Marie-Victorin Boulevard “and who appeared to be intoxicated.”

The statement reports that one SPAL officer attempted to arrest the man, prompting him to flee onto nearby Route 132. It was there that the man was hit by a car.

Following the collision, the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the BEI’s statement.

The BEI is responsible for investigating any case where a civilian dies or is seriously injured during a police investigation. The office is being assisted by the Sûreté du Québec in this incident.