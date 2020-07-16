Menu

Crime

Firearms and cash stolen from Airbnb in Kings County, N.S.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 4:37 pm
An Airbnb owner in Kings County says firearms and cash have been stolen from the property.
An Airbnb owner in Kings County says firearms and cash have been stolen from the property. File photo

Kings District RCMP responded Monday to a break in report at a home on Gaspereau River Rd. in Wallbrook, N.S.

The caller told police that four rifles, a shotgun, pellet gun, ammunition, cash and collectable coins were stolen from his home.

Read more: Police seek witnesses to assault in New Minas, N.S.

He says the home has been used as an Airbnb rental, but all items were securely stored in an area that was not accessible to guests, according to the release.

Anyone who has information about suspects, or the location of these firearms is asked by police to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555.

