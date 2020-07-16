Playgrounds to reopen across Waterloo Region on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in months, children across the cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo will be allowed to use playgrounds on Friday.

The cities, along with the Waterloo Region District School Board, all announced they would be opening playgrounds on Friday.

Read more: A timeline of the novel coronavirus in Ontario

The playgrounds have been gathering dust since March 20 when they were closed as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Township playgrounds will be open on Friday, July 17th for the public to enjoy. Please continue with physical distancing and good hand hygiene. Please note: Playground & park equipment is not sanitized. pic.twitter.com/7VcQi0dNiz — Township of Woolwich (@Woolwichupdates) July 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, the province announced that playgrounds could open as it entered Stage 3 of the second phase of its recovery plan.

The Waterloo Region District School Board says playgrounds across the region will open Friday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It says staff will be removing signs from the playgrounds over the next few days that previously announced the closure.

3:17 Researchers warn of potential lasting impacts of COVID-19 Researchers warn of potential lasting impacts of COVID-19

It is warning parents that playgrounds will not be cleaned or sanitized and as such should practice good hand hygiene and wash or sanitize their hands before and after using the playground.

With 65 playgrounds opening in Cambridge, the city is warning parents that the equipment will not be monitored and families will be using it at their own risk.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know it has not been easy for little ones to see the closed-off playgrounds over the last months,” Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry stated.

“However, it’s important that we don’t end up taking steps backward. I urge parents to keep safety top of mind and use a common-sense approach when at the playgrounds with their children.”

Numerous playground will also be available in Kitchener on Friday.

The city is also reminding parents to bring wipes and to maintain physical distancing from people outside their social circle while at parks.

2:57 Russian hackers target COVID-19 vaccine research in Canada, U.S. and U.K. according to intelligence agency Russian hackers target COVID-19 vaccine research in Canada, U.S. and U.K. according to intelligence agency

The city will also open another splash pad at Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre on Friday.

The updated splash pad features a new spray tunnel, two O-shaped water tunnels as well as ground-level features such as a misty mountain and an arched water stream feature. In the evening, the new splash pad also has LED lighting to highlight the soaring spiral design.

Story continues below advertisement

This will be the seventh splash pad to open in the city this summer, all of which have limited capacity and hours.

In Waterloo, the city also announced it will open its museum, which is located in Conestoga Mall, on July 28.

Its cemetery tours will also get underway on Thursday evening with four options available for the two different guided tours.

The Township of Woolwich has announced it will also open its playgrounds on Friday. The other three townships have yet to announce their plans.