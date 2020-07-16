Builders of Kingston’s 3rd river crossing pledge to keep water traffic moving

Send this page to someone via email

Building Kingston’s third bridge crossing is challenging enough spanning over one kilometre from shore to shore. But the construction is even more complicated because it also spans the main navigation route to the Rideau Canal.

The bridge builders have a plan to keep boat traffic moving during its construction. According to James Scheer, the construction project manager, access over the top of the navigation channel is next on the agenda.

“I really want people to know that the navigation channel is open for business here during this boating season,” Scheer said. “There are going to be times for public safety that we’re going to have to temporarily close it and at least have patience with us that’s occurring and know that it’s for your own safety. It’s really important for us to have this lift span in place so that we can utilize resources from one side of the river to the next.”

Scheer says any kind of a delay would be similar to waiting for the lift bridge on the LaSalle Causeway or the swing bridge at Kingston Mills Locks. As for hurdles, there have been a few other than COVID-19.

“Over the winter building this temporary rock causeway through the ice and having our people battle the cold — that was a challenge. And now that we’re on to building the bridge piers, and so every time you start up a new operation — there’s always a set challenges and we rise to the occasion.”

When complete, Kingston’s $180-million third river crossing will connect John Counter Boulevard on the Cataraqui River’s west side and Gore Road on the east. The completion date for the project continues to be the end of 2022.

