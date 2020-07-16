Uxbridge, Ont., brewery supports Black Lives Matter movement with new brew

Send this page to someone via email

A brewery in Uxbridge has joined a global fundraising initiative in support of the Black Lives Matter movement by developing a new craft beer.

The taps at the Second Wedge Brewing Company have poured over 30 different beers over the years.

But Joanne Richter says she’s particularly excited about adding a new beverage next month.

“It’s really not about us, it’s about the beer and the idea behind it,” said Richter, the brewery’s co-founder and owner.

The drink is called Black Is Beautiful and it’s part of a movement in support of Black Lives Matter.

“It’s part of the craft beer culture that we really, really love, to support your community and to use your voice to support causes you believe in,” said Richter.

Richter says she came across the project on social media. It originated in San Antonio, Texas, at Weathered Souls Brewing Company. But now, Second Wedge is one of over 1,000 breweries around the world getting behind the fundraising initiative.

“It’s like an extra piece of thoughtfulness that will maybe stop someone in their tracks,” said Richter.

Marcus Baskerville came up with the eight-per-cent stout.

He says he was disappointed in himself for not going to any protests but hopes to help with the Black is Beautiful contribution.

“This was my way of showing that support and getting the craft beer industry involved. We’re beyond the initiative at this point, when you have 1,000 separate businesses participate in one cause for equality and inclusion,” said Baskerville, Weathered Souls Brewing Company head brewer and co-owner.

Zed Pickering is a local Black Lives Matter advocate.

He says seeing a brewery in his community getting involved speaks volumes.

“Here’s an opportunity for Uxbridge and the Second Wedge Brewing Company to really say ‘it’s not just what’s happening in the U.S., we have this here too,’ so how can we take action. I think at the end of the day people are choosing to say ‘we’re not going to stand for racism any longer,'” said Pickering.

The Second Wedge Brewing Company will be releasing Black Is Beautiful on Aug. 11. Richter says 100 per cent of the proceeds will be going to the Black Legal Action Centre, a non-profit legal clinic that provides free legal services for low-income Black Ontarians.