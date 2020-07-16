Ambassatours puts Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale

Send this page to someone via email

Ambassatours Gray Line is parting ways with the Halifax’s iconic Theodore (Tugboat) Too vessel.

After operating the vessel for 20 years, the tourism group listed Halifax Harbour’s best-known resident for sale this week, with a $495,000 price tag.

“While we are deeply aware of Theodore’s significance as a Halifax icon, the reality is that we’ve been subsidizing Theodore’s operation for several years,” said Dennis Campbell, Ambassatours Gray Line CEO, in a news release.

The vessel was built in 2000, in Dayspring, N.S., as a life-sized replica of Theodore Tugboat, the title character of a CBC children’s TV show that aired from 1993 to 2001.

Since then, Theodore has spent summers cruising the Great Lakes and seaboard in U.S. and Canada, promoting Nova Scotian tourism.

It also hosted child-themed tours of the Halifax harbour, as inspired by the show’s characters and stories, according to the release.

Now, most of the children who watched the show are in their 30s, said Campbell in the release.

“Demand for TV-show themed Theodore tours of the Halifax harbour has significantly diminished over the past several years,” Campbell said.

Campbell said a new owner of the 49-passenger vessel could use it for a waterside café or pub, an event venue, summer ferry or a unique AirBnB.

While Theodore is no longer offering tours of the harbour, the vessel will remain dockside in Bedford until it is sold.

