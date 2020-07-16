Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Ambassatours puts Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale

By Karla Renic Global News
Halifax Harbour's most famous resident, Theodore Tugboat, is up for sale.
Halifax Harbour's most famous resident, Theodore Tugboat, is up for sale. File/ Global News

Ambassatours Gray Line is parting ways with the Halifax’s iconic Theodore (Tugboat) Too vessel.

After operating the vessel for 20 years, the tourism group listed Halifax Harbour’s best-known resident for sale this week, with a $495,000 price tag.

“While we are deeply aware of Theodore’s significance as a Halifax icon, the reality is that we’ve been subsidizing Theodore’s operation for several years,” said Dennis Campbell, Ambassatours Gray Line CEO, in a news release.

Read more: Atlantic provinces encouraging staycations as they compete for local tourism dollars

The vessel was built in 2000, in Dayspring, N.S., as a life-sized replica of Theodore Tugboat, the title character of a CBC children’s TV show that aired from 1993 to 2001.

Since then, Theodore has spent summers cruising the Great Lakes and seaboard in U.S. and Canada, promoting Nova Scotian tourism.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Theodore Tugboat becomes Halifax Harbour’s Welcome Ambassador
Theodore Tugboat becomes Halifax Harbour’s Welcome Ambassador

It also hosted child-themed tours of the Halifax harbour, as inspired by the show’s characters and stories, according to the release.

Now, most of the children who watched the show are in their 30s, said Campbell in the release.

Read more: Sorry, Halifax: Theodore Tugboat is enjoying its fame in Saint John

“Demand for TV-show themed Theodore tours of the Halifax harbour has significantly diminished over the past several years,” Campbell said.

Campbell said a new owner of the 49-passenger vessel could use it for a waterside café or pub, an event venue, summer ferry or a unique AirBnB.

While Theodore is no longer offering tours of the harbour, the vessel will remain dockside in Bedford until it is sold.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxTourismBoatHalifax/New Brunswick InstagramHalifax HarbourAmbassatoursTheodore TugboatTheodore TooAmbassatours Gray LineN.S. Tourismchildren's tvBoat tourHalifax icon
Flyers
More weekly flyers