Crime

Winnipeg police investigating reported scam involving fake gold jewelry

By Sam Thompson Global News
Gold jewelry.
Gold jewelry. Getty Images

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is — that’s the message from Winnipeg police after a 24-year-old man says he was scammed by a person selling fake gold jewelry.

Police say the man was walking down Portage Avenue in Westwood on the afternoon of July 8 when he was approached by a car. The driver of the car allegedly told the man he needed money to help his family travel to Halifax.

According to police, the driver said he had gold jewelry worth between $5,000 and $10,000 for sale.

Read more: Winnipeg ‘Fraud Café’ returns with expert advice on avoiding scams

The man agreed to help and bought “a significant number” of gift cards for the suspect in exchange for the jewelry, police say. However, after he consulted an appraiser, the man says the gold turned out to be fake.

Members of the financial crimes unit continue to investigate.

Winnipeg man loses hundreds from gift card scam
Winnipeg man loses hundreds from gift card scam
