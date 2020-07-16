First Indigenous person appointed as deputy minister in N.S. amid changes in senior ranks

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Stephen McNeil has appointed Catherine Berliner as deputy minister, Municipal Affairs and Housing, effective Monday, July 20.

She becomes the first Indigenous person to serve as deputy minister in Nova Scotia history. In a statement, the province said that Berliner brings 31 years of provincial and federal government experience to the position.

Nancy MacLellan, the current deputy minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will become deputy minister, Department of Seniors.

Other changes in the ranks include the appointment of Loretta Robichaud as deputy minister of Agriculture and of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

According to the province, Robichaud has 31 years’ experience with the Nova Scotia government.

“Working effectively with municipalities, seniors and our key resource sectors are high priorities for our government,” said McNeil in a press release.

“I am confident these women will provide the leadership to strengthen these relationships that are more important than ever before as Nova Scotia rebounds from the impacts of the pandemic.”

McNeil also appointed two associate deputy ministers:

Mark Peck, executive director of Municipality Sustainability at Municipal Affairs and Housing, will become associate deputy minister of the department.

Valerie Pottie Bunge, strategic advisor to the deputy minister of Justice, will become associate deputy minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services.