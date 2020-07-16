Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

First Indigenous person appointed as deputy minister in N.S. amid changes in senior ranks

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 4:30 pm
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement in Halifax, Friday, Friday, Dec 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ted Pritchard.
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement in Halifax, Friday, Friday, Dec 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ted Pritchard. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ted Pritchard

Premier Stephen McNeil has appointed Catherine Berliner as deputy minister, Municipal Affairs and Housing, effective Monday, July 20.

She becomes the first Indigenous person to serve as deputy minister in Nova Scotia history. In a statement, the province said that Berliner brings 31 years of provincial and federal government experience to the position.

READ MORE: Opposition parties want return of reporter scrums, committee meetings in Nova Scotia

Nancy MacLellan, the current deputy minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will become deputy minister, Department of Seniors.

Other changes in the ranks include the appointment of Loretta Robichaud as deputy minister of Agriculture and of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Trending Stories

According to the province, Robichaud has 31 years’ experience with the Nova Scotia government.

Story continues below advertisement

“Working effectively with municipalities, seniors and our key resource sectors are high priorities for our government,” said McNeil in a press release.

READ MORE: N.S. opposition says COVID-19 shutdown of committees prevents oversight

“I am confident these women will provide the leadership to strengthen these relationships that are more important than ever before as Nova Scotia rebounds from the impacts of the pandemic.”

McNeil also appointed two associate deputy ministers:

  • Mark Peck, executive director of Municipality Sustainability at Municipal Affairs and Housing, will become associate deputy minister of the department.
  • Valerie Pottie Bunge, strategic advisor to the deputy minister of Justice, will become associate deputy minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiapoliticsIndigenousPremier Stephen McNeilMunicipal Affairs and Housing
Flyers
More weekly flyers