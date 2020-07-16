Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

48 active COVID-19 cases remaining in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 1:11 pm
Answering your COVID-19 questions, July 16
WATCH: Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers your COVID-19 questions, including whether any vaccine developed could potentially be ineffective against a second wave of the virus.

Waterloo Public Health says there are 48 remaining active COVID-19 cases in the area, including 10 people who are in hospital.

The agency announced two new positive tests for the novel coronavirus that causes the disease on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,349.

Read more: 111 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, 5 deaths; total cases at 37,163

Four more people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,183.

COVID-19 and mental health
COVID-19 and mental health

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the COVID-19-related death toll at 118, including two deaths that have occurred this month.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Coronavirus — Phony medical face mask exemption cards confound Ontario and Toronto officials

The province reported 111 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 37,163.

The death toll in Ontario has risen to 2,737, as five new deaths were reported.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateWaterlooCambridgeWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo coronavirusKitchener coronavirusWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener COVID-19Waterloo COVID-19 numbers
Flyers
More weekly flyers