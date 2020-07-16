48 active COVID-19 cases remaining in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health says there are 48 remaining active COVID-19 cases in the area, including 10 people who are in hospital.

The agency announced two new positive tests for the novel coronavirus that causes the disease on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,349.

Four more people have been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases to 1,183.

No new deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the COVID-19-related death toll at 118, including two deaths that have occurred this month.

The province reported 111 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 37,163.

The death toll in Ontario has risen to 2,737, as five new deaths were reported.