Foul play not ruled out in disappearance of Sarah Foord, say Fort St. John RCMP

There is growing concern in northern B.C. over the disappearance of Sarah Foord.

Major crimes investigators are searching the Fort St. John area for the 38-year-old woman.

Foord was last in contact with her mother on July 6. She missed a scheduled court date on July 7, and her employer also hasn’t heard from her.

Police initially believed she may have been with her boyfriend John Keyler in his vehicle, but he and the vehicle have since been located.

“At this point, foul play cannot yet be ruled out in Sarah’s disappearance,” RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Foord is asked to contact Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

