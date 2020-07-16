Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Foul play not ruled out in disappearance of Sarah Foord, say Fort St. John RCMP

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 11:41 am
RCMP are searching for Sarah Foord.
RCMP are searching for Sarah Foord. RCMP

There is growing concern in northern B.C. over the disappearance of Sarah Foord.

Major crimes investigators are searching the Fort St. John area for the 38-year-old woman.

Foord was last in contact with her mother on July 6. She missed a scheduled court date on July 7, and her employer also hasn’t heard from her.

Police initially believed she may have been with her boyfriend John Keyler in his vehicle, but he and the vehicle have since been located.

Read more: Sister of missing southern Alberta man provides update on family’s search near Pemberton, B.C.

“At this point, foul play cannot yet be ruled out in Sarah’s disappearance,” RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a statement.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about Foord is asked to contact Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Renewed calls for a B.C. Silver Alert system
Renewed calls for a B.C. Silver Alert system
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPMissing WomanBC Missing WomanFort St. John RCMPFort St. John missing womanmissing woman BCnorthern BC missing womanSarah Foord missing
Flyers
More weekly flyers