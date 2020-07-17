Suspended driver charged with impaired driving following collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A City of Kawartha Lakes resident faces impaired driving charges following a collision on Wednesday.

According to OPP, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Pigeon Lake Road and discovered one vehicle in a ditch.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after vehicle found parked near highway ramp

Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle in the ditch was impaired by alcohol.

Ashley Budden, 30, of the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and driving while under suspension.

Budden was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 24, OPP stated Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:01 Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit