Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspended driver charged with impaired driving following collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 17, 2020 3:16 pm
OPP say a suspended driver in the City of Kawartha Lakes was charged with impaired driving following a collision on Wednesday.
OPP say a suspended driver in the City of Kawartha Lakes was charged with impaired driving following a collision on Wednesday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A City of Kawartha Lakes resident faces impaired driving charges following a collision on Wednesday.

According to OPP, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Pigeon Lake Road and discovered one vehicle in a ditch.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after vehicle found parked near highway ramp

Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle in the ditch was impaired by alcohol.

Ashley Budden, 30, of the City of Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and driving while under suspension.

Trending Stories

Budden was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 24, OPP stated Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement
Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit
Videos appear to show alleged impaired motorist driving erratically on Ottawa street, police pursuit
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingCity of Kawartha LakesImpairedCity of Kawartha Lakes OPPKawartha Lakesuspended driverPigeon Lake Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers