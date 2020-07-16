Menu

Canada

MPs’ to start investigation into WE Charity student grant contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Ex-ethics commissioner talks Trudeau, WE Charity controversy
ABOVE: Ex-ethics commissioner talks Trudeau, WE Charity controversy.

The first of multiple parliamentary investigations of the federal government’s aborted deal with WE Charity to run a volunteering program begins Thursday afternoon.

The House of Commons finance committee is set to hear from Youth Minister Bardish Chagger and some senior public servants as it probes how WE got a sole-sourced contract to administer the $900-million program.

Read more: WE Charity cancels WE Day activities for ‘foreseeable future’ after grant controversy

The Canada Student Service Grant is aimed at students who haven’t been able to find work this summer, offering up to $5,000 toward education costs in exchange for 500 hours of volunteering.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has admitted he should have recused himself from the decision to award the contract, given his family’s links to the group co-founded by brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger.

WE gave up the contract amid the controversy two weeks ago.

The government has since taken control of the program, but has been struggling with the details while the summer ticks by.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
