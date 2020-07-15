WE Charity cancels WE Day activities for ‘foreseeable future’ after grant controversy

Send this page to someone via email

WE Charity is cancelling its WE Day activities for the “foreseeable future” to prioritize its international work.

“WE Charity will return to its roots, prioritizing our international development work,” the organization said in a press release Wednesday. “International development is where we began, and it is where the need for our services is greatest.”

The charity cited “the realities of COVID-19” as its reasoning for cancelling all of its WE Day activities, which they said have welcomed over 1.5 million students since their inception 25 years ago.

The news comes following the suspension of its $900 million volunteer program with the Canadian federal government.

WE Charity also announced it would be undergoing a formal organizational review, which will be led by management consulting firm Korn Ferry.

Story continues below advertisement

“The purpose of the review is to streamline the WE organizational structure, including evaluating the future of ME to WE, with the goal of a clearer separation of the social enterprise from the charitable entities,” they said.

The charitable organization will also be hiring a Chief Risk and Compliance Officer as part of its review, which will be tasked with overseeing all of WE Charity’s risk management, regulatory, and governance compliance.

2:16 Ex-ethics commissioner talks Trudeau, WE Charity controversy Ex-ethics commissioner talks Trudeau, WE Charity controversy

David Onley, former Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will also be joining the organization as an executive advisor to provide counsel to help implement recommendations made by Korn Ferry.

WE Charity has made headlines over the last several weeks, since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government would be outsourcing the $900-million Canada Student Service Grant program to WE, raising ethics concerns from opposing parties.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.