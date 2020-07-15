Menu

Crime

Oshawa man charged in connection to ‘historical’ sexual assault investigation involving 2 minors

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 5:17 pm
Officers say the victims reported the incidents, which allegedly occurred over the last nine years and involved a family relative, in July.
Officers say the victims reported the incidents, which allegedly occurred over the last nine years and involved a family relative, in July. Global News

A 63-year-old Oshawa man has been charged in what police are calling a “historical” sexual assault investigation after two victims, both 13 and 14 years old, came forward to the Nottawasaga OPP to report inappropriate sexual incidents

Officers say the victims reported the incidents, which allegedly occurred over the last nine years and involved a family relative, in July.

Read more: Former Peterborough theatre mainstay charged with sex-related offences involving girl in 2013

As a result of an investigation, the Oshawa man was charged with five counts of sexual interference, one count of voyeurism, five counts of sexual assault and one count of inviting people under 16 to engage with sexual touch.

Trending Stories

The accused’s name is being withheld to protect the identities of the victims.

Read more: Quinte West man facing charges in relation to historical sexual assault: OPP

The Oshawa man is also being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

