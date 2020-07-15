Oshawa man charged in connection to ‘historical’ sexual assault investigation involving 2 minors

Send this page to someone via email

A 63-year-old Oshawa man has been charged in what police are calling a “historical” sexual assault investigation after two victims, both 13 and 14 years old, came forward to the Nottawasaga OPP to report inappropriate sexual incidents

Officers say the victims reported the incidents, which allegedly occurred over the last nine years and involved a family relative, in July.

As a result of an investigation, the Oshawa man was charged with five counts of sexual interference, one count of voyeurism, five counts of sexual assault and one count of inviting people under 16 to engage with sexual touch.

The accused’s name is being withheld to protect the identities of the victims.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oshawa man is also being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

2:15 Oshawa hires private security to patrol downtown Oshawa hires private security to patrol downtown