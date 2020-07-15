Ontario Provincial Police identify Oneida Nation of the Thames homicide victim

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has identified the recent homicide victim at Oneida Nation of the Thames as Isaac Doxtator of Oneida Nation.

An obituary posted on the Elliott Madill Funeral Homes website said Doxtator was 37 years old and described him as a loving son, partner and father to three kids.

He is also remembered by his three siblings and his extended family.

Isaac Doxtator, 37 of Oneida Nation. Elliott Madill Funeral Homes

A funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Middlesex County OPP and Middlesex OPP Major Crime United responded to a homicide at a Clara Road property at Oneida around 8:30 Monday night.

Harlo Cornelius, a 43-year-old Oneida man, is in custody and charged with one count of first degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing under the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

OPP Const. Kevin Howe said residents should expect an increased presence of OPP and Oneida personnel and vehicles in the area as the investigation continues.

Cornelius will remain in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in London at a later date in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-8477 (TIPS).

