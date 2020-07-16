Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

California maternity unit sets record with 4 sets of twins delivered in 32 hours

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted July 16, 2020 8:30 am
On June 30, Emma Anderson's sudden case of preeclampsia forced her to deliver early, welcoming Hadley and Olivia one minute apart.
On June 30, Emma Anderson's sudden case of preeclampsia forced her to deliver early, welcoming Hadley and Olivia one minute apart. Lucile Pack Children's Hospital

A Palo Alto, Calif., maternity unit is seeing double — four times over.

Doctors, nurses and new parents at Lucile Pack Children’s Hospital have been keeping extra busy after welcoming not one, not two, but four sets of twins in just 32 hours.

Read more: Twin girls, conjoined at the skull, successfully separated in 18-hour operation in Italy

It’s a new record for the hospital, according to a joyful news release on its official website.

Emma Anderson expected to give birth to her twins on July 2 but complications forced her to deliver early, the release reads.

Her twins ended up being the last in a series of multiples born at the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

“When we arrived Monday afternoon, the nurses said, ‘You wouldn’t believe it, we’ve already delivered two sets of twins today,’” said new mom Kelli Smith, a medical resident at the hospital. “I said, ‘That’s incredible. I hope you guys had lunch!'”

The record-setting hours began on June 29, ABC7 reports, with three sets of twins born that day and a fourth set the following afternoon.

Trending Stories

“I cannot recall so many twin births within that short of a time frame,” Lou Filoteo, a nurse at the hospital, said in the release.

The eight newborns include Ethan and Yisol Lee, identical sisters Hadley and Olivia Sacher and brothers Henry and Logan Smith. The fourth set is not identified in the release.

Read more: California cop rescues twin girls, 2, after dad drives off cliff, police say

The Lee family was first to welcome their babies during an emergency C-section because of how big they were at a combined total of 14.5 pounds.

Then came another twin C-section, Henry and Logan, born just two minutes apart at 3:03 and 3:05 p.m.

The next day, Anderson’s sudden case of preeclampsia forced her to deliver early, welcoming Hadley and Olivia one minute apart.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the hospital, the odds of having four sets of twins so close together are roughly one in a million.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CaliforniaFamily MattersTwinsmultiple twin birthstwin birthsfour twin sets 32 hourshospital four sets twins 32 hourspalo alto california
Flyers
More weekly flyers