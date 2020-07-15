Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Public advised to avoid swimming in Kinap Beach due to high bacteria levels

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 2:53 pm
A no swimming sign in the Halifax Regional Municipality on July 30, 2019.
A no swimming sign in the Halifax Regional Municipality on July 30, 2019. Reynold Gregor/Global News

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is advising residents that Kinap Beach in Porters Lake, N.S., is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water.

“Recent test results indicate bacteria levels at this beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines,” HRM said in a statement released on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Blue-green algae bloom risk advisory extended to Lake Banook

According to HRM, the high bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife and high temperatures.

“Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to safe levels. The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens,” said HRM.

Trending Stories
Residents raise concerns about the health of Dartmouth’s lakes
Residents raise concerns about the health of Dartmouth’s lakes

According to the municipality, staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches, including Kinap Beach, during the summer months.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff will also be testing one unsupervised beach, said HRM in the release.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHealth CanadaHalifax Regional MunicipalityPorter's LakeKinap Beach
Flyers
More weekly flyers