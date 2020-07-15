Public advised to avoid swimming in Kinap Beach due to high bacteria levels

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is advising residents that Kinap Beach in Porters Lake, N.S., is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water.

“Recent test results indicate bacteria levels at this beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines,” HRM said in a statement released on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Blue-green algae bloom risk advisory extended to Lake Banook

According to HRM, the high bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife and high temperatures.

“Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to safe levels. The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens,” said HRM.

1:57 Residents raise concerns about the health of Dartmouth’s lakes Residents raise concerns about the health of Dartmouth’s lakes

According to the municipality, staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches, including Kinap Beach, during the summer months.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff will also be testing one unsupervised beach, said HRM in the release.