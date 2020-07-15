SIU investiging fatal police shooting in Haliburton following alleged assault at Minden grocery store

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s Special Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Haliburton Highlands on Wednesday morning.

The SIU did not provide any details but said more information would be released later.

SIU investigating fatal police-involved shooting in Haliburton Highlands. More information to be released later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) July 15, 2020

On Wednesday morning Haliburton Highlands OPP were asking residents north of Haliburton to stay inside as police searched for a suspect following an earlier alleged assault at a grocery store

According to witnesses, a man allegedly assaulted an employee at the Valu-mart grocery store on Highway 35 in Minden, Ont., after he was asked to put on a mask before entering the store.

The man also allegedly crashed his vehicle into the store, nearly struck several people in the parking lot and drove away.

OPP reportedly pursued the vehicle to a residence on Indian Point Road, just north of the village of Haliburton, about 40 kilometres away from Minden.

Police closed Harburn Road and were asking residents and cottagers in the Drag Lake and Eagle Lake area to remain inside and keep their doors locked.

OPP said their presence on Indian Point Road was related to the Minden investigation.

On Facebook, members of the “Our Community of Drag and Spruce Lakes” report police are not permitting them onto the road.

The Highlander community newspaper in Haliburton reports an ambulance entered the Indian Point Road around 11:05 a.m. One reporter also said “loud bangs” were heard in the distance from the road closure.

Police did not confirm reports of shots being fired in the region.

The SIU did not state if the man involved in the alleged assault was the shooting victim.

The SIU investigates circumstances involving police and civilians that have resulted in serious injury, injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.

More to come.