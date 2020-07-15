18-year-old man charged with arson following Alliston, Ont., fire

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man has been charged with arson following a structure fire in the Treetops subdivision in Alliston, Ont., on Monday night, Nottawasaga OPP say.

Officers say the New Tecumseth Fire Service was on scene and had the blaze under control within minutes.

“Everyone was evacuated prior to anyone being hurt or injured,” Nottawasaga OPP Const. Harry Lawrenson said Wednesday.

“It was a single dwelling, and we’re describing it as a group home.”

An investigation found that the fire was suspicious and Ontario’s fire marshal was notified, although Lawrenson said the fire marshal’s office has yet to release information concerning the origin of the fire.

Dallas St. John, 18, from New Tecumseth, Ont., was subsequently charged with arson endangering life.

“He turned himself in,” Lawrenson said. “A few hours later, he called the OPP and said he wanted to talk to them about the fire, so as a result of that interview and the investigation, he was arrested.”

St. John is in custody pending a bail hearing.