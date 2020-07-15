Menu

Canada

OPP searching for missing canoeist on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2020 9:04 am
OPP are searching for a missing canoeist on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon, Ont.
OPP are searching for a missing canoeist on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon, Ont. File

OPP divers are assisting in the search for a canoeist who went missing on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to the OPP, a 20-year-old man from North York, Ont., was one of five people in a canoe that capsized on the lake around 9 p.m.

Read more: Body of Markham man recovered after boating accident on Rice Lake, south of Peterborough

The four other individuals managed to make it safely back to shore, OPP say.

Police believe none of the individuals were wearing life-jackets.

The search began Tuesday night and resumed Wednesday morning involving OPP’s marine and underwater search and recovery unit and an OPP helicopter.

More to come.

