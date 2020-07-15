OPP searching for missing canoeist on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon

Send this page to someone via email

OPP divers are assisting in the search for a canoeist who went missing on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Tuesday evening.

According to the OPP, a 20-year-old man from North York, Ont., was one of five people in a canoe that capsized on the lake around 9 p.m.

The four other individuals managed to make it safely back to shore, OPP say.

Police believe none of the individuals were wearing life-jackets.

So sad, police helicopter currently searching our lake for a missing person very close to our shoreline and just down the street from our home. We hope they find them #pigeonlake — Concepta 🇮🇪☘️🇨🇦 (@conceptaann) July 15, 2020

The search began Tuesday night and resumed Wednesday morning involving OPP’s marine and underwater search and recovery unit and an OPP helicopter.

More to come.