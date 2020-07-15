OPP searching for missing canoeist on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon

OPP divers are assisting in the search for a canoeist who went missing on Pigeon Lake near Bobcaygeon, Ont., on Tuesday evening.
According to the OPP, a 20-year-old man from North York, Ont., was one of five people in a canoe that capsized on the lake around 9 p.m.
The four other individuals managed to make it safely back to shore, OPP say.
Police believe none of the individuals were wearing life-jackets.
The search began Tuesday night and resumed Wednesday morning involving OPP’s marine and underwater search and recovery unit and an OPP helicopter.
More to come.
