Crime

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Central Hamilton: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Hamilton police say a teen was seriously injured in a shooting in the area of St. Matthews Avenue and Barton Street. Detectives began an investigation on the morning of July 15, 2020.
Hamilton police say a teen was seriously injured in a shooting in the area of St. Matthews Avenue and Barton Street. Detectives began an investigation on the morning of July 15, 2020.

A shooting in central Hamilton has put a 17-year-old girl in hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say the incident happened in the area of St. Matthews Avenue near Barton Street, and police have no further details at present.

Read more: Police searching for woman who escaped custody from Hamilton psychiatry unit

Detectives are expected to provide an update later on Wednesday morning and are asking residents to avoid the area for the time being.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave an anonymous tip online.

SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton
SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton
