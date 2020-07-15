Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Central Hamilton: police

A shooting in central Hamilton has put a 17-year-old girl in hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Investigators say the incident happened in the area of St. Matthews Avenue near Barton Street, and police have no further details at present.
Detectives are expected to provide an update later on Wednesday morning and are asking residents to avoid the area for the time being.
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-2288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave an anonymous tip online.
SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Hamilton
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments