Emergency crews rushed to a severe crash near Lumby on Highway 6 Tuesday afternoon involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m.

Collision on #BCHwy6 between Lavington and Lumby was causing major delays. One motorist telling me they were waiting for 40 minutes. However, the scene was cleared around 4:40 and traffic was flowing again. pic.twitter.com/sZLWB22hLu — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) July 15, 2020

Collision snarling traffic on #BCHwy6 this afternoon was between a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to the Lumby fire department. No fatalities at the scene. pic.twitter.com/1hSKxj5MxB — Megan Turcato (@meganturcato) July 15, 2020

Drivers experienced heavy delays as traffic was reduced to single lane alternating.

The scene was cleared around 4:40 p.m. when traffic started fully flowing again.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.