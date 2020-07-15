Menu

World

George Floyd’s family to launch civil lawsuit against city of Minneapolis

By Staff The Associated Press
New transcript reveals Derek Chauvin told George Floyd: it takes ‘a lot of oxygen to talk’
WARNING: This story contains disturbing content. Newly released transcripts of police bodycam footage are providing more chilling details into George Floyd's final moments, before he died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Eric Sorensen reports.

Attorneys for George Floyd’s family are set to announce a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death.

Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail the lawsuit.

Read more: Medical experts say George Floyd speaking doesn’t mean he could breathe

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers at the scene — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

All four officers were fired the day after Floyd’s death, which set off protests that spread around the world and turned into a national reckoning on race in America.

George Floyd death: Officers charged make pre-trial appearance, judge warns of gag order over publicity
Floyd’s death also sparked calls to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new public safety department. A majority of City Council members support the move, saying the department has a long history and culture of brutality that has resisted change.

A public hearing was planned later Wednesday on the proposal, which requires a change in the city’s charter that could go to voters in November.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
george floydLawsuitgeorge floyd protestsMinneapolisgeorge floyd policeMinneapolis policegeorge floyd minneapolisGeorge Floyd Familyben crumpGeorge Floyd Deathsgeorge floyd family lawsuitgeorge floyd lawsuit
