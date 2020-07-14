Edmonton’s Walterdale Bridge closed after crash

A key link between downtown Edmonton and Old Strathcona was closed Tuesday night after a crash on the Walterdale Bridge.

Police had no details about the crash itself other than that it occurred at about 8 p.m. They said in addition to bridge access being closed, Queen Elizabeth Park Road and Kinsmen Park Road were also affected.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash but a damaged car and pickup truck could be seen on the bridge. Police did not say if the collision resulted in any injuries but paramedics could be seen treating at least one person at the scene.

A large number of vehicles being driven by people that were hoping to cross the bridge could be seen parked in the lanes just south of the bridge, waiting to move north.

A key link between downtown Edmonton and Old Strathcona was closed in both directions Tuesday night after a crash occurred on the Walterdale Bridge. Karen Bartko/ Global News