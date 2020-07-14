China says it will impose retaliatory sanctions on U.S. over new Hong Kong law

Send this page to someone via email

China said on Wednesday it will impose retaliatory sanctions on U.S. individuals and entities after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law penalizing banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement the new Hong Kong national security law.

Trump said the legislation and executive order would “hold China accountable for its aggressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.”

“Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China,” he said.

The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that Beijing strongly opposes the latest U.S. action and urged Washington to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, state television reported.

-With a file from Global News