World

China says it will impose retaliatory sanctions on U.S. over new Hong Kong law

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 14, 2020 10:24 pm
Trump says he signed executive order to ‘hold China accountable for its oppressive actions’ against Hong Kong
WATCH: Trump says he signed executive order to ‘hold China accountable for its oppressive actions’ against Hong Kong

China said on Wednesday it will impose retaliatory sanctions on U.S. individuals and entities after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a law penalizing banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement the new Hong Kong national security law.

Read more: Trump signs bill, order rebuking China over actions against Hong Kong

Trump said the legislation and executive order would “hold China accountable for its aggressive actions against the people of Hong Kong.”

“Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China,” he said.

Coronavirus: Trump says he holds China responsible for ‘unleashing’ COVID-19
The Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that Beijing strongly opposes the latest U.S. action and urged Washington to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, state television reported.

-With a file from Global News

© 2020 Reuters
