Winnipeg woman missing since May last seen in Long Plain First Nation: police

Police now say a Winnipeg woman missing since late May was last seen in Long Plain First Nation just a few days before friends and family last heard from her.
Tamara Lee Norman, who police said also goes by Tamara Lee Benoit, last spoke to family around May 27.
Police asked for the public’s help finding her Sunday after telling media they recently learned of her disappearance.
On Tuesday afternoon police said investigators now believe Norman was in Long Plain First Nation — roughly 95 km west of Winnipeg near Portage la Prairie — on May 23.
Police say they have no information that she returned to Winnipeg.
The missing persons unit is looking to speak to anyone who may have seen or had contact with Norman around that time.
Read more: ‘Suspicious package’ brings bomb unit, turns out to be geocaching container: Winnipeg police
Norman has blue eyes, long blonde hair, a mole under her left eye and on her right upper lip, and a tribal tattoo on her right bicep.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
Comments